Driver flown by medical helicopter after crash on SR-201 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One individual was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter after a crash on SR-201 in Salt Lake County Saturday evening.

“A Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound SR-201 near mile marker 1,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “The driver of the Elantra crossed the median and struck a westbound Honda Accord head-on.”

The driver of the Elantra was transported from the scene to a local area hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the Accord was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a contributing factor for the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.