Grantsville High teacher booked on suspicion of felony crimes against student

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grantsville physical education and health teacher was arrested Wednesday after a former student alleged he abused her when she was 14 and 15.

A probable cause statement filed in the case alleges that Richard Craig Harrison, 33, committed the acts during the 2017-2018 school year.

Harrison faces charges of object rape, a first-degree felony; and nine counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The police statement, filed by a detective with the Grantsville Police Department, says that Harrison touched the victim inappropriately at various locations around the school.

“After each incident of abuse, Harrison would message (the victim) asking if she was OK and would tell her to make sure she deleted her messages and not tell anyone,” the statement says.

“After Miranda, Harrison admitted to grabbing (the victim’s) butt as they were in the weight room with a bunch of students messing around. Harrison held a position of trust as he was (the victim’s) coach and teacher. (She) felt she had to do what Harrison asked of her.”

Harrison is being held without bail in the Tooele County jail.