Driver killed, one injured in crash on 9400 S in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Aug.22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are investigating a fatal crash Sunday night on 9400 South near 1700 East. The area will be closed to traffic for several hours while the investigation is underway.

Sandy Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily a female driver was eastbound on 9400 South at about 1760 East when she left her lane of travel and drifted into the westbound lane, striking another vehicle head on. The westbound vehicle also was occupied by only the driver.

Both people were transported to a local hospital, Swensen said, and the female has died of her injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.