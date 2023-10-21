Driver outside van pulled off I-80 in Tooele struck, killed by passing car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van, who had pulled off Interstate 80 in Tooele County and was outside the van, was struck and killed Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 9:09 a.m. near milepost 55, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says. The stopped van had a trailer attached. Milepost 55 is about 14 miles east of Knolls, the UDOT traffic site says.

“The driver of the van was outside of the vehicle when a Hyundai Elantra approached in the right lane,” it says. “The Elantra hit the trailer that was being pulled by the Sprinter van. After hitting the trailer, the Elantra struck the driver of the Sprinter van, who suffered fatal injuries.

“There were no other injuries in the crash.”

Eastbound traffic on I-80 was closed for the investigation. The UHP statement said traffic was expected to be able to get by the crash starting at about 10:30 a.m.

The UDOT traffic website says the road is expected to be fully reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.