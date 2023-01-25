Driver taunts Utah Highway Patrol trooper after high-speed chase in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase in Summit County and then taunting law enforcement following the pursuit.

Police say Ricardo Aguire topped 100 mph in cold and icy conditions on westbound Interstate 80 before stopping near Kimball Junction, then telling the arresting Utah Highway Patrol trooper: “It took you long enough to catch up.”

The pursuit began about 9:40 a.m. when a UHP trooper observed a black Nissan Versa traveling an estimated 90 mph on I-80 near Wanship, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

The trooper activated their emergency lights and siren, and began pursuing the Nissan, the affidavit states. The Nissan “initially slowed and began to move right” but then got back into fast lane and accelerated, the arresting trooper stated.

“The vehicle accelerated again to speeds above 90 mph. I initiated a pursuit because the vehicle was actively fleeing. The road conditions were very bad and dangerous in the canyon,” the affidavit states.

Another trooper deployed a spike strip on I-80 at milepost 148 near Atkinson, successfully spiking the Nissan’s tires, the statement said.

“The Nissan continued at a high rate of speed (above 100 mph) passing others very dangerously even after the tires were spiked,” the affidavit states. “The vehicle began to lose air in its tires, lose control and slow.”

Police say Aguire nearly collided with several cars on westbound I-80 before the Nissan come to a stop at milepost 145 near Kimball Junction, the report states.

Aguire was described as “uncooperative” during the traffic stop. The arresting trooper said the man “was laughing and thought it was humorous that a gun was being pointed at him,” court documents state.

After taunting the trooper, Aguire said “he fled because a judge had told him that next time he was stopped he would see the inside of a cell,” the affidavit states.

Aguire was arrested for investigation of: