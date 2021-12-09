Drivers face heavy delays on southbound I-215 at 100 South due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are facing heavy delays on southbound I-215 in Salt Lake City after a crash Thursday afternoon.

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Heavy delays on southbound I-215 at 100 South due to a motor vehicle accident with fuel leak and a non-associated car fire,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 1:45 p.m. “Use alternate routes.”

All lanes were initially shut down after the crash.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.