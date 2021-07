LAYTON, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers on northbound Interstate 15 in Layton are facing delays due to a fire next to the roadway Friday afternoon.

The fire is alongside the Hill Field Road on-ramp at mile post 331, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The right lane of I-15 is closed in the area, the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.