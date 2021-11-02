Drivers injured in wrong-way head-on collision on I-215 in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers were injured Monday night in head-on collision at 6200 South on Interstate 215.

The collision was between a Ford truck headed north and the wrong-way driver of an SUV, heading south in the same lane.

“The SUV attempted to go northbound in the southbound lanes, shortly after getting on to the main flow of the freeway the SUV hit a Ford truck,” says a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“Both drivers sustained injuries and are expected to recover. The driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI.”