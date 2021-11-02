Southbound I-215 East closed at 6200 South after wrong-way crash, UHP says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 215 East is closed at 6200 South after an apparent wrong-way crash Monday night.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. It appears one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way.

Injuries being reported are serious but not life-threatening, Roden said; it is not clear at this time how many people have been injured.

Traffic is being sent off at 6200 South, then back onto the freeway, and drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

