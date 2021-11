PROVO, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of a semi rollover on Lakeview Parkway Thursday afternoon.

“Road shut down between Industrial Parkway and State State,” said a Facebook post from Provo Police Department at 1:45 p.m.

“Avoid the area.”

It’s not clear at this early stage if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.