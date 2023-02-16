Drone-assisted fire-fighting efforts at west Weber blaze

PLAIN CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five fire departments descended upon an industrial fire west of here Wednesday night, controlling it within two hours.

One employee was sent to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation in the only injury reported from the fire on Weber County’s west side, according to a Weber Fire District statement online. The blaze was dispatched just before 6 p.m. at Compass Mineral’s plant at 765 N. 10500 W, just west of Plain City.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing, including from a four-story structure. “With the assistance of Weber County Sheriff’s Office and their drones, crews were able to locate hotspots and better focus their firefighting efforts.”

In addition to the Weber district, firefighters and vehicles responded from Ogden, Riverdale, Hill Air Force Base, and Little Mountain.

Weber County emergency dispatch reported some crews were still on scene moping up at 9 p.m. The fire is currently under investigation by the Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s office.

“As always many thanks and much gratitude to all involved,” reads the Weber crews’ post. “And extra appreciation to Weber County Sheriff’s Office for their drone usage.”