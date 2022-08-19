Duchesne County Sheriff names suspects who allegedly stole firearms, asks anyone who received one to turn it in

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding several firearms that were stolen in May and the suspects in the case.

The suspect’s, according to the DCSO, are:

Michael Tuinman

Nicole Tuinman

Howard “Walker” Clark

Tyler “Allison” Bird

Anyone who may have received a firearm from one of the suspects or from someone associated with them is urged to let the sheriff’s office know.

“It is illegal to possess stolen firearms and no charges will be pursued if any one of these stolen firearms are turned in to the sheriff’s office,” the DCSO Facebook post says.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 435-738-2015 or call Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424. Email may be sent to the sheriff’s office detectives at [email protected], or call the tip line at 435-738-0196.