Duchesne County Sheriff’s Department seeks name for new K-9

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Duchesne County Deputy Ryan Bastian is shown with the department's new K-9, name to be determine. Photo: Duchesne County Sheriff' Office

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Department is adding a new dog to its K-19 unit.

“Deputy Ryan Bastian will be her handler,” says a Facebook post by the proud new owners. “This little girl is a German shorthair and just under 2 years old.”

The German shorthair pointer is small, with legs that appear delicate, but the dog is expected to be a good tracker.

“She is from Slovakia and will be trained as a tracking and bomb dog to enhance our K-9 Task Force,” the DCSO statement says.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in naming the new K-9. Any suggestions can be added as comments to the department’s Facebook post.

“The individual whose name is chosen will win all bragging rights and a nice new tumbler with this beautiful K-9’s picture on it,” the agency’s post says.

“Everyone’s participation in the naming of our K-9 is greatly appreciated.”

The contests ends June 20, the statement says. That’s a Sunday.

Names suggested within the first hour of the posting included the following: Makar, Oshie, Sabyla, Jax, Lexi, Amy, Dorris, Queeny, Maddie (2), Rebel, Kix, Sasha “defender of the humankind,” Sophie, Kibby, Justice, Spots, Pepper, Cadence, Wilma, Elke and Laney Bug.

