Duchesne County Sheriff: Recovered remains those of woman missing since 2010

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Remains found in Duchesne County have been identified those of a woman reported missing in 2010.

The woman was Amy Louise Westreicher, who was about 32 when she vanished. Westreicher had been living in the Roosevelt area for a short time before her disappearance, a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“It was reported that Westreicher went missing from a residence in the Duchesne County area,” the statement says. “Detectives with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office have searched for leads and information and Westreicher had been listed on missing person sites since then. Westreicher’s remains were found in the Duchesne County area by a landowner.

“The circumstances of Amy’s disappearance is currently being investigated.”

Anyone with information about Westreicher’s disappearance is asked to call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or send an email to [email protected]