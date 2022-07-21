Draper police ID man whose remains were found near Ghost Falls trail

DRAPER, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police have released the name of the man whose skeletal remains they say were found Tuesday night near the Ghost Falls trail in Corner Canyon.

The remains, identified by his driver license found in a wallet at the scene, are believed to be those of Bradley Cutler, 53, reported missing out of Millcreek in 2019.

There was no evidence found to suggest Cutler’s death involved foul play, says the statement, signed by Draper Police Chief John E. Eining.

The Medical Examiner is working to officially verify that the remains are those of Cutler.