Duchesne home total loss after fire

DUCHESNE, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne home is a total loss after a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a residential structure fire at 24991 W. Rock Creek Road at approximately 12:35 a.m., said a news release from the Duchesne Volunteer Fire Department.

On arrival firefighters found the residence, garage and an RV heavily involved with fire, the news release said.

All of the occupants and pets were able to exit the residence without injury, however the home and contents were a total loss.

“Firefighters and emergency responders worked thought the night to contain and extinguish the fire,” the news release added. “Cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.”

Altamont Fire Department, Tabiona Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, Duchesne EMS and dispatch assisted with the incident.

For information on how to donate to the family that lost their home click here.