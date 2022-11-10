Dump truck driver charged after 2021 collision that killed Draper woman

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly a year after the traffic accident death of a 78-year-old woman, the driver who struck her SUV with a dump truck, causing it to roll down a steep hill and eject her, is being charged in her death.

The victim was Sondra Powell, of Draper, a married mother and grandmother. Charged in the case is Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, who was a Tooele resident.

The accident happened on Nov. 16 of last year near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway. Newcume was charged Tuesday on suspicion of:

Criminal homicide, automobile homicide, a second-degree felony

Operation of a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver license, a class C misdemeanor

Driving with a suspended or revoked license or registration, a class C misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Newcume, who moved to Florida after the accident.

On Nov. 16, 2021, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries and responded to the scene, Newcume’s charging documents say.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a large Peterbuilt dump truck on its side blocking both southbound lanes of Bangerter Parkway and a white colored Toyota 4Runner SUV that had struck the guardrail and rolled to the bottom of the hill, landing next to the Point View Apartment complex,” the probable cause statement says.

“Medical was attending to the driver of the SUV, Sondra Powell, who was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Newcume was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the statement says.

“Witnesses stated that they observed Newcume traveling down the mountain in the dump truck at a high rate of speed, with smoke coming from the rear brakes. Witnesses stated that Newcume blared his horn as it went through the intersection of Traverse Point and Highland before tipping the dump truck going around the curve, and striking the Toyota 4Runner.”

Newcume told investigators he was on his fourth trip down the hill when “he discovered his brakes were not working,” the probable cause statement says. He told officers he went around traffic in two intersections, blaring his horn.

“Newcume stated he knew he wouldn’t make the turn at Bangerter Parkway, so he decided to lay the truck on its side by yanking on the wheel to the right.”

He told investigators he had 30 years of truck experience and had been hired by his current company two weeks prior, the statement says. Newcume also said the company had put in new brakes, tires, an air compressor and new air lines a day earlier.

Officers said they could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the cab. Toxicology reports found Newcume had THC and THC-COOH in his system at the time of the accident.

A truck inspection found the brake pads on two axles were not making contact with the drum, and the brake hose was worn and leaking, “but neither issue was the cause of the accident. Rather, driver error and improper mountain driving technique caused the brakes to overheat and fail.”

Testing confirmed Newcume was estimated to be traveling down the hill, which had a grade of 9%, at 46 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Officers also said Newcume’s driver license had been suspended, and he did not have a valid CDL license.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.