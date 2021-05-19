DWR announces camping closure for part of Middle Fork WMA

OGDEN, Utah, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced the closure of part of the Middle Fork Wildlife Management Area during the summer.

“After years of abuse — including littering, vandalism and law enforcement officers responding to 75 calls from the WMA in 2020 alone — part of the Middle Fork WMA is now closed to overnight camping in the summer months,” said a Facebook post from the Utah DWR.

“You’re welcome to camp in the backcountry, but overnight camping in the parking lot, and within a third of a mile of the parking lot, is closed until Sept. 9.”

Wildlife management areas provide critical habitat for deer and other wildlife, the post said. They also give those who fund them — through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses — a place to hunt and fish.

“The areas were not acquired to give people a place to camp,” the post said. “As long as the areas have been treated with respect, though, we’ve allowed camping on many of them.”

The post added: “Note: There are still plenty of places to camp in the Ogden Valley. The North Fork campground just outside Liberty is one of the best. It’s a big campground, and camping spots are usually available.

“Other good camping areas in the Ogden Valley include campgrounds at Pineview Reservoir and campgrounds run by the U.S. Forest Service off State Route 39.”