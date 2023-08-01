DWR offers chance to view mountain goats in wild in southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah, July 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Southern Utah residents and visitors have an opportunity to view mountain goats in the wild next month in Beaver County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free mountain goat viewing event from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, near Big John Flat on the Tushar Mountains.

This viewing event will allow those in attendance to explore the 11,500-foot elevation, alpine-tundra ecosystem where the goats live.

Found only above the timberline, it’s an ecosystem seldom seen in southern Utah, DWR officials said. Other unique animals, including yellow-bellied marmots and pika, also live in the alpine-tundra terrain.

Mountain goats often are visible from the road, but a hike may be required to see the mountain goats in person. Biologists also will be available at the viewing event to answer questions and provide information about the animals.

Spotting scopes will be available to provide a closer view of the goats, though participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars if available. Attendees also are advised to wear warm clothing and bring water and a lunch as the area is remote and services are limited.

“Participants can usually see quite a few mountain goats and other wildlife from Big John Road, which runs through the heart of where the goats spend their summer months,” said Adam Kavalunas, DWR’s Southern Region outreach manager. “The Tushar Mountains provide some of the most breathtaking views in mountain goat habitat in Utah, and the goat population there is doing well.”

Mountain goats were reintroduced to the Tushar Mountains in 1967 when DWR biologists released six animals relocated from Olympic National Park in Washington, D.C., the DWR stated in a news release.

The Tushar Mountains mountain goat herd has thrived and provided a source population for additional transplants across Utah, according to state wildlife officials.

While the event is free, participants should register in advance on Eventbrite. Severe weather could result in the event being canceled or rescheduled.

Those interested in caravanning to the viewing site can meet at the Sinclair gas station at 215 N. Main in Beaver at 7:30 a.m. Driving conditions are dependent upon weather, but a four-wheel drive or high-clearance vehicle is needed to reach the viewing area, state wildlife officials said.

For updates, contact the DWR’s Cedar City office at 435-865-6100.