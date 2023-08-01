UHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County

WALLSBURG, Utah, July 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the 24-year-old man who died Saturday following a motorcycle crash on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.

Cory R. Hughes, of Vineyard, died after colliding with a Prius about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 189 near Main Canyon Road, a UHP news release says.

The Prius was attempting to cross the highway from Main Canyon Road but was struck by the southbound motorcycle, according to UHP.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Prius were uninjured, according to the news release.

UHP said speed was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.