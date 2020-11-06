DWR seeks information on buck deer illegally shot, left to waste in Carbon County

HELPER, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Division of Wildlife Resources officers seeking information after buck deer was killed, left to waste on private property near Helper in September.

DWR conservation officers received a report about a dead buck deer near Whitmore Park Road in Carbon County’s Helper on Sept. 28.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the deer had been shot several times. They also discovered footprints near the deer, which lead from the road directly to the dead animal.

The deer was killed during the muzzleloader deer season but the animal was located on private property, and the landowner had not given permission for anyone to hunt in the area, the DWR statement says. The buck deer had also been left to waste, which is illegal.

During the investigation, officers also discovered additional evidence indicating that a second deer had been shot and then retrieved from the private property. The second deer was removed from the area after being loaded into a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. Information about illegal kills can also be reported on the DWR website. Anyone with information about this specific case is asked to contact DWR Officer Brian Dennis at 435-650-1113.

Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

In 2019, officers confirmed that over 1,000 animals were illegally killed, with a total value of over $408,000.