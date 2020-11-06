Utah officials consider use of Apple/Google exposure notification technology in COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s COVID-19 Unified Command group on Friday announced its intention to explore utilizing Apple/Google’s Exposure Notification Express (EN Express) tool to notify Utah residents via their mobile devices of potential exposures to COVID-19.

“Due to this, and uncertainty with future budgets, the state has canceled its previously-issued request for proposal from vendors to integrate Bluetooth technology with the Healthy Together mobile app,” the UDoH statement says. Vendors who submitted proposals were notified earlier Friday of the state’s plans, a statement from the Utah Department of Health says.

EN Express allows residents to be notified of potential exposures to COVID-19 through software on their Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

“The EN Express notification system provides privacy protection for all users,” the UDoH statement says. “Anyone notified of an exposure will not receive any information about the person who potentially exposed them. Additionally, no location or exposure information is shared with the state or other third parties.”

Utah residents are encouraged to download and use the free Healthy Together mobile app as a tool for completing symptom assessments, being connected to testing centers, receiving test results, and for getting current information on how to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, the UDoH statement says.