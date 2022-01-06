Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ tour coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour is coming to the Vivint Arena in May this year.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — have extended the “Hotel California” 2022 tour that began in Las Vegas in 2019, said a news release from Live Nation.

To date, the Eagles have performed more than 30 sold-out shows in 15 major U.S. arenas, including five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and three concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Each concert will feature the iconic album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, May 25.

Tickets for the newly added dates for the tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.