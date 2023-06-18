Elderly man assaulted by stranger in West Jordan residence

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old suspect was booked arrested Saturday night after he allegedly broke into the residence of an elderly man and punched the 80-year-old in the face.

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the West Jordan Police Department says Rodrigo Caballero kicked in the door of the victim, causing damage to the door.

“The suspect then opened the back door to the victim’s home as the victim approached the door,” charging documents say.

“Witnesses in a neighboring house filled out written statements detailing how the suspect stepped into the victim’s home and punched the victim in the face causing him to bleed from the nose. When the suspect assaulted the victim, the suspect could clearly observe the victim is an elderly adult who is turning 80 this month.”

The WJPD officer reported that he saw the “suspect leaving the scene of the burglary and the suspect saw me and jumped a fence into a backyard.

“I turned on my vehicle emergency lights and went to the backyard where I located the suspect. The suspect attempted to walk away from me after I advised the suspect he was detained. The suspect ignored my commands and advisement of his detainment and attempted to pull away and walk away from me while I was trying to place the suspect in handcuffs.”

The officer wrote that the “suspect had to be taken to the ground, and continued to resist being placed into handcuffs after being given clear commands to stop resisting. I then attempted to perform a search of the suspects person before placing him into my patrol vehicle and during the search the suspect attempted to headbutt me by throwing his head backwards toward me.”

The officer’s statement says Caballero has no relationship with the man whose residence he entered, and had no reason to assault the man. Caballero does have a history of resisting arrest and assault by a prisoner, the a previous conviction for burglary in West Jordan, the affidavit says.

Caballero was booked into the Salt Lake County jail. He has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Intentional abuse of vulnerable adult, a class A misdemeanor

Property damage of less than than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Caballero was ordered held without bail.