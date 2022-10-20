Embattled Gene Davis resigns from Utah Senate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after he was stripped of his committee assignments over sexual harassment allegations, Sen. Gene Davis has resigned from the Utah Legislature.

“After nearly 24 years serving in the Utah State Senate and over 36 years of public service, Senator Gene Davis is announcing his retirement effective November 19, 2022,” reads a Wednesday press release signed by Davis’ attorney.

“Though Senator Davis continues to deny any wrongdoing, recent events have made it impractical for him to continue his work in the Senate,” writes attorney Ben Grindstaff. “So, in the best interest of his constituency and the people of Utah, Senator Davis has determined to step aside and resign from the Utah State Senate.”

Grindstaff told Gephardt Daily he had no further comment on any appeals processes available to his client or what future steps might be taken regarding the allegations against him. “Maybe tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day Senate Pres. J. Stuart Adams announced Davis had been relieved of his committee assignments.

“I have removed Sen. Davis from all president-appointed committee assignments and urged him to resign from the Senate,” Adams said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “We strive to create and maintain a respectful and professional work environment and are committed to addressing any allegations.”

Davis (D, District 3, Salt Lake City) was the subject of a Senate-appointed investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of an intern and other complainants. In mid August, the Utah Democratic Party suspended Davis, and in late September, it called for his “immediate and unconditional” resignation. Davis declined.

Adams also released the Senate investigation report Wednesday, partially redacted, which can be read through the link below:

Senate Investigation Report October 2022

“Senator Davis is very proud of his work on Medicaid Expansion, Education, Economic Development, Criminal Justice Reform, and holding the Republican Caucus accountable during his time in the Utah Legislature,” according to Davis’ resignation statement. “Senator Davis believes his work has and will continue to have a lasting and positive impact and improve the quality of life of all Utahns.

The statement said Davis’ resignation from electoral politics does not end his “commitment and dedication to the people of Utah. Senator Davis intends to continue to fight for the people of Utah in any way he is able. But he will do so as a private citizen.

“Senator Davis wants to thank everyone who has trusted him with their vote and confidence to represent them over the last 36 years. In his own words: ‘It has been an honor to serve the great people of the State of Utah. May God bless you all and God bless Utah.'”

Utah Sen. Karen Mayne (D, District 5) also released comments. “Based on the independent investigator’s findings, the Senate Democrats will take action this afternoon during our caucus meeting,” she said. “We have accepted his resignation from our caucus immediately. He will no longer serve in his caucus leadership role and has been removed from his caucus-appointed committees, which include the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee.”