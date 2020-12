HEBER CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of an aircraft crash in Heber City Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the crash is in the area of Heber Valley Airport at 630 Airport Road in Heber.

The crashed aircraft may be a gyrocopter; initial reports are that one person is deceased.

Witnesses said there were no smoke or flames after the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.