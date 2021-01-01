Emergency crews rescue 13 puppies after Price rollover

PRICE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Price Fire Department responded to a rollover accident on State Route 6 on New Year’s Eve, and found itself rescuing more than a dozen small patients.

There were 13 puppies in the back of a trailer.

“Puppies rescued successfully after a vehicle accident,” a social media post from the PFD says.

“Great teamwork by UHP, Price Police, CC (Cache County) Sheriffs Office and Price Fire. Be proud of your public safety troops working the holiday. No injury info.”

Other than those, details were sparse. Puppy and rescuer pictures were plentiful, however. See the photos below.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the accident when it becomes available.