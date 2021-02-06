Emery County man reported missing, possibly endangered

FERRON, Utah, Feb. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Emery County man has been reported missing and possibly endangered.

Justin Allred, 34, a resident of Ferron, was last heard from on Wednesday, Feb. 3, a statement from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office says.

“His cell phone pinged near Scofield Reservoir on Wednesday evening,” it says. “Family and authorities have been looking for him since that time. Family believes he is most likely in the Carbon County or Emery County area, but he could be elsewhere.”

Allred’s truck is a blue 2002 Dodge, UT plate 6L6LC. It has a bent push bar and a silver tool box in the back, the ECSO statement says.

Anyone with information about Allred’s whereabouts or the location of his truck is asked to call the sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.