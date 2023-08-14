Emery County Sheriff: 40 pounds of meth left on bus in Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff‘s Office is asking the owner of 40 pounds of methamphetamine found on a bus to please call in, but its punctuation doesn’t suggest it has confidence that will happen.

“If these packages belong to you, please give us a call………”

Yeah, probably not likely. A recent DEA article suggest that amount of meth would have a street value of more than $1.6 million.

Facebook followers left a few comments:

“I’m pretty sure the owner of the packages would have to be fairly high on meth to make that call.”

“LMAO…you guys really believe someone is actually going to call and claim?”

“Few hours later… Where’s the meth? I left it on the bus. WHERE IS THE METH? Seriously I left it on the bus!!! Look, check out this post, it’s proof, I’m not lying.”

“Too bad they aren’t dumb enough to call.”

“Please post if someone really calls!”

The Sheriff’s Office post did explain the circumstances:

“On Sunday morning, Aug. 13, 2023, these two abandoned packages containing 20 pounds of methamphetamine were located on a commercial bus that stopped in Green River, Utah.

“We appreciate the working relationship we have with law enforcement in surrounding counties as we are all working hard to keep illegal drugs out of our communities.”