Russian bombardment of southern Ukraine kills 7, injures 6

Aug. 14 (UPI) — Russian shelling and missile strikes in Odessa and southern Ukraine‘s Kherson region killed seven people and injured six, with Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas and Kharkiv also coming under fire, authorities said.

In Odessa, at least three people were injured in a supermarket as the city came under intensive aerial bombardment overnight from attack drones and missiles, Odessa Region Gov. Oleg Kiper wrote on social media Monday.

Ukraine air defenses shot down 15 drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles, but the city sustained widespread destruction from falling debris with more than 200 buildings damaged, including the supermarket, a college dorm and another residential building, with all three being set ablaze.

Artillery bombardment of the Kherson village of Shyroka Balka killed five, including a 22-day-old girl, her 12-year-old brother and their mother, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.