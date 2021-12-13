Salt Lake City PD investigate club shooting in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating another club shooting in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police spokesman Brent Weisberg told Gephardt Daily officers were called to Club Echo, at 134 W. Pierpont Avenue, around 2 a.m. Sunday with reports of shots fired.

“There was a club employee who was injured as a result of the shooting,” he said. “It’s a non-life-threatening injury.”

Officers took one person into custody after a “physical altercation,” but it’s not clear yet if that was related to the shooting, according to Weisberg. “It does not appear the person arrested was a suspect in the shooting itself.”

Weisberg said he could not confirm whether the gunplay took place inside or outside of the business, but said detectives were actively investigating the case.

“We would ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact our detectives at 801-799-3000.”

On August 15th, a man was shot and killed by a security guard after firing shots inside Club Echo. Witnesses told investigators the man had been in the club earlier in the evening, only to leave and come back through a side door. Once inside, he pulled a gun and began firing into the ceiling.

As people fled the bar, a security guard spotted the suspect taking aim at a patron and fired at least one shot, mortally wounding the gunman.

While the victim in the Sunday morning shooting received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the victim of another shooting 24 hours earlier was fatally wounded in a fight early near 900 South and State Street.

The suspect in that shooting also managed to escape.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information became available.