Ephraim Police Department office temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

EPHRAIM, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ephraim Police Department office has closed temporarily due to exposure to COVID-19, officials said.

The police department office, 5 S. Main St., and the Ephraim City offices at the same address will reopen Nov. 30, said a Facebook post.

“We will still be answering phones,” the post said. “You can still make city payments online or in the drop box in the parking lot. If you require an Ephraim City officer, please call Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.”