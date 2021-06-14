Evacuations ordered after Pack Creek Fire breaches Geyser Pass road

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County Sheriff has ordered the evacuations as the Pack Creek Fire has breached Geyser Pass, endangering all residents and property in the area.

The evacuations include all private property in and around the area east of Geyser Pass on the La Sal Mountains, from Blue Lake down through the Dark Canyon area, said a Facebook post by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night and shared on Twitter by Utah Fire Info.

“Failure to evacuate at this time is at your own risk and your safety cannot be guaranteed,” the post stated.

The Pack Creek Fire started June 9 and was caused by an abandoned camp fire. Since then, it has scorched at least 5,424 acres and is only 6% contained.

