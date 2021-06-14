‘Quiet Place Part II’ tops North American box office with $11.7M

June 13 (UPI) — “A Quiet Place Part II” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $11.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “In the Heights” with $11.4 million, followed by “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” at No. 3 with $10.4 million, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” at No. 4 with $10 million and “Cruella” at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Spirit Untamed” at No. 6 with $2.5 million, “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” at No. 7 with $1 million, “Wrath of Man” at No. 8 with $615,000, “Queen Bees” at No. 9 with $330,000 and “Spiral” at No. 10 with $305,000.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also streaming online in an effort to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

One year ago from March 13-15, the last weekend before most theaters closed because of the pandemic, the total gross at the box office was about $54 million.

This weekend, the Top 10 grossed about $55 million.