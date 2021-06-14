Multiple agencies respond to ‘fully involved’ structure fire in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies were fighting a house fire Sunday evening on North Villa Drive in Clearfield.

The blaze started at 7:33 p.m., and the structure was fully involved when crews arrived.

Neighbors told Gephardt Daily on scene they observed thick smoke pouring from the roof and wall of the home. A giant pillar of black smoke also was visible from a distance.

North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft said the fire apparently started in the patio area between the back of the home and the detached garage, and the flames extended to the roof of the home and the garage. There were propane tanks and a barbecue in the area, he said.

“It took a little time to get control of the fire because it wasn’t safe to go in right away,” he said.

The home’s residents evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival, and there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Chief Becraft said the home is a total loss and with current home prices and the contents of the home, he estimated the damages at $300,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was contacted and will be assisting the family with finding accommodations.

Firefighters from North Davis Fire District, Clinton, Roy, and Hill Air Force Base responded to the blaze. The Davis County Sheriff and an ambulance from Layton also responded to the scene.