Evacuations ordered as Big Summit Fire moves into Hamblin Valley in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Immediate evacuations have been ordered for the Hamblin Valley area Tuesday evening, as the Big Summit Fire, which started in Nevada on Monday has burned into Utah.

“If you are in the Hamblin Valley area, please be aware that there is an immediate evacuation order for that area and officials are currently on their way to assist with these efforts. At this time, we ask that all non-emergency personnel to stay out of the area,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“Hamblin Valley road is closed at this time, along with the general area. If you are in this area, please evacuate immediately.”

Utah Fire Info tweeted that the fire is being managed by a team in Nevada.

Information and updates on the Big Summit Fire can be found here.