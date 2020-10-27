Extra! Extra! The Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing, delivering daily paper starting 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Tribune, one of the longest running newspapers in the western U.S., will no longer print and deliver a daily edition starting in 2021.

In an article posted Monday afternoon, the venerated paper said it will switch to a weekly printed newspaper to be delivered by mail starting in January.

According to The Trib, Monday’s announcement was made after the nonprofit newspaper’s board of directors decided to end its longstanding shared operating agreement with crosstown rival Deseret News.

The formal agreement ends Dec. 31, The Trib article said.

The newsroom staff of 65 will not be cut, although some will be “redeployed.”