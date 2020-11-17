The Salt Lake Tribune names new executive editor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Tribune has named a new executive editor, it was announced Tuesday.

“The Tribune’s nonprofit board announced Tuesday that Sacramento Bee Editor Lauren Gustus will oversee news gathering and a newsroom staff of about 70 starting Dec. 3, becoming the third woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 150-year history,” says a Tribune article.

Gustus was chosen unanimously after a national search, the article says.

Gustus will hold the title of executive editor of The Salt Lake Tribune and will report directly to the board.

“The 40-year-old Massachusetts native and avid runner is promising ‘authentic listening’ to better align The Tribune’s mission to the needs and values of its readers and community as part of its ongoing conversion as the first U.S. legacy newspaper to become a nonprofit,” the article says. “Gustus also will supervise The Tribune’s historic switch starting next year from delivering a daily print edition to producing a weekly print edition — along with fortifying its up-to-the-minute online news offerings and building its financial strength.”

Gustus former worked as an assistant sports editor at the paper from 2004 to 2007.

She replaces interim Editor Dave Noyce, who replaced Executive Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce, who stepped down in August. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox recently announced Napier-Piece will serve as a senior adviser and communications director for him.

The newspaper announced in October it will no longer print and deliver a daily edition starting in January and will switch to a weekly printed newspaper to be delivered by mail.