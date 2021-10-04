Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are down

MENLO PARK, California, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all became unavailable to users around the world on Monday at about 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

All three social media giants are based in Menlo Park, California, and are owned and operated by Facebook Inc.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook tweeted at 10:20 a.m.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

