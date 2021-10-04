Utah Dept. of Health shares testing sites for week

UTAH, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced locations for COVID-19 antigen testing this week.

One change will be that the COVID-19 test site at the Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, will begin testing travelers. Testing is still available for all other members of the public at this location. The site operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers who need to be tested should follow the on-site signage to the traveler testing area. Tests offered include PCR, rapid PCR, and rapid antigen. PCR results are usually available within 24-48 hours; rapid PCR and rapid antigen results are usually available within 30-60 minutes.

It is the traveler’s responsibility to know which type of test is required for their destination. For information on travel requirements by destination visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

Traveler testing is free for Utah residents with proof of residency (state-issued identification, utility statement, credit card statement, tax notice, etc.). People who are not residents of Utah will be charged a fee for rapid PCR tests; however, PCR and rapid antigen tests will be provided free of charge.

Travelers also must show proof of travel, such as a boarding pass or other travel documents.

The following testing sites are offered this week throughout Utah. All of these testing sites offer PCR, rapid antigen tests, and NP swab PCR tests.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

The following TestUtah locations can now test children ages one year and older.

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Dr., Brigham City (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday, 10/4, Wednesday, 10/6, Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bear River Health Department, 440 W. 600 North, Tremonton (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday, 10/4 and Tuesday, 10/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Carbon County:

Castleview Hospital, 300 N. Hospital Dr., Price (drive-through in the parking lot), Saturday, 10/9–10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 East, North Logan (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Hyrum (drive-through in the Hyrum rodeo grounds parking lot), Tuesday, 10/5, Thursday, 10/7, and Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Bountiful Veterans Park, 740 S. 100 East, Bountiful (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday through Friday–7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through in the northeast parking lot), Monday, 10/4–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

Green River Medical Center, 585 Main St, Green River (drive-through in the parking lot), Thursday, 10/7–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Grand Center, 182 N. 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west parking lot), Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through in the south parking lot), Thursday, 10/7–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 10/8–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab School District Office, 346 E. 600 North (drive-through in the west parking lot of the Juab School District Office), Nephi, Tuesday, 10/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Millard County:

Delta, 52 N. 100 West, Delta, Tuesday, 10/5 and Wednesday, 10/6–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West (testing location is in the south parking lot), Salt Lake City, Monday through Sunday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This site offers a dedicated lane for travelers who need testing prior to leaving Utah. They will offer all tests, but it’s up to the traveler to determine which test they need depending on where they are traveling . Register here.

Mount Olympus Senior Center, 1634 E. Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City (drive-through in the northeast parking lot), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Draper Senior Center, 1148 Pioneer Road, Draper (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Thursday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday–7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main St., Herriman (drive-through in the northwest parking lot behind Herriman City Hall), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

West Valley (Maverik Center), 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday, 10/4–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 10/5–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday–10/6–9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road., West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 10/7, Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bluffdale City Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale (drive-through in the middle parking lot), Monday, 10/4–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 10/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 West 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday through Friday–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex; enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S. Main St, Monticello (drive-through in the north parking lot), Tuesday, 10/5–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Sanpete County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 20 S. 100 West, Mount Pleasant (Drive-through in the parking lot of the Central Utah Public Health Department), Monday, 10/4–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, 10/6–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 10/7–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through in the west parking lot), Wednesday, 10/6–10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Tooele Park and Ride, 2450 N. State Route 36, Tooele (drive-through in the center of the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grantsville Baseball Stadium, 36 E. Cherry St., Grantsville (drive-through in the center of the stadium parking lot) Thursday, 10/7 and Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Provo Town Center Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo (drive-through in the north parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, 750 W. 800 North, Orem, (drive-through in the southeast parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Payson, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson (drive-through in the south parking lot of the Utah County Health Department), Wednesday, 10/6–10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 10/7–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, (drive-through in the north parking lot) Friday, 10/8–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (mobile van testing in the south parking lot. Enter from the 300 South side of the Nebo School District Offices and follow the signs), Spanish Fork, Saturday, 10/9–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Russell Swenson Ballpark, 171 W. 300 South, Spanish Fork, Monday, 10/4, Wednesday, 10/6 and Friday, 10/8–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Springville High School, 1015 E. 900 South (testing in the field house parking lot), Springville, Tuesday, 10/5 and Thursday, 10/7–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Saratoga Springs, 1320 North Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday, 10/4 and Wednesday 10/6–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George (drive-through in the south parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S. 500 East, Ogden (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday through Thursday–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call 801-783-1829.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

The following sites offer testing for those ages three and older but there is no age limit with regard to saliva tests as long as the child can independently produce the required amount of saliva.

Davis County:

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing located in the P1 parking lot), Tuesday through Friday–7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Utah State Fairpark, 1025 Motor Ave., Salt Lake City (drive-through; enter from the northwest corner at 300 N 1200 W), Monday, 10/4–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, 10/5–11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, 10/6 –11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 10/7–11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 10/8–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10/9–9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East, Salt Lake City (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S.), Monday, 10/4 and Wednesday, 10/6–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State St., Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 10/4 and Wednesday, 10/6–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Tuesday, 10/5 and Thursday, 10/7–11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy. (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Monday, 10/4 and Wednesday, 10/6–10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Edgemont Elementary School, 566 E. 3650 North, Provo (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday, 10/4–4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Hurricane City, 100 South 100 West, Hurricane (Mobile van testing in the parking lot located at the corner of 100 S. and 100 West. Enter from 100 South), Wednesday, 10/6–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (mobile van event located in the rear of the aquatic center parking lot), Tuesday, 10/5 and Thursday, 10/7–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from [email protected] 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call 385-273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.