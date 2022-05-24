Fallen climber rescued by Salt Lake County SAR crews

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Search and Rescue crews were called out Monday evening to help a fallen climber in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The call came in at about 7:50 p.m. for a climber in the area of the Dogwood/Ledgemere crags.

“The climber had reportedly fallen an unknown distance of greater than 20 feet after rappelling off the end of their rope,” the group’s statement says.

“SLCO SAR deployed multiple teams from the roadside to the patients location. Our friends at Unified Fire Authority were already with the patient when the SAR teams arrived on scene. SLCO SAR and UFA packaged the patient and carried them out via the standard trail to the Dogwood crags.

“The patient was transported by a UFA ambulance to the hospital. All teams were off the mountain by 21:30.”

The group said free counseling is available to anyone troubled after a traumatic climbing accident.

“Climbing accidents can be stressful, emotionally taxing, and difficult to recover from, in any capacity (as a witness, family member, or victim). The American Alpine Club @americanalpine offers complimentary counseling services to anyone experiencing emotional hardship from a traumatic outdoor incident. More information can be found on their website, under the mental health directory tab.”