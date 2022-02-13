Family, community mourn 12-year-old Tooele boy parents say ended his life after extended bullying

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele family is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy after his parents say ended his life after a year of bullying by a school mate.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of Drayke Hardman has drawn comments as well as donations.

“Young handsome boy with his full life ahead of him got taken far to quick from (bullies) what an absolute joke just so sick and terrible what this wee boy must have went through,” one donor said.

“Praying for the family, friends and loved ones who knew this precious angel,” wrote another. “I hope this is a wake up call to bullying and how children of the world are deeply impacted by it #doitfordrayke.”

Utah Jazz

On Feb. 10, Drayke’s father, Andy Hardman, tweeted about his son’s love for the Utah Jazz, tagging several favorite players.

“Our sweet 12 year old baby boy passed away this morning after an attempt to take his own life last night,” Hardman wrote. “He’s the biggest @utahjazz fan. Thank you for making a bright spot in his heart. #doitfordrayke.”

Donovan Mitchell retweeted, and said he was praying for the Hardmans.

This is so heartbreaking man!! Im praying for you and your family!! If anyone has the families info please send it ASAP!! 💔🙏🏾 #doitfordrayke https://t.co/PlAGUetGl2 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 12, 2022

The GoFundMe shows that both Jazz player Rudy Gobert and just-traded player Joe Ingles are among the top donors, each giving $4,527.

Tooele police

Lt. Jeremy Hansen, Tooele Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that he heard about the bullying allegations and Drayke’s death on Friday, the same way everyone else learned of it: on social media.

Hansen said he knows of no police reports that were every filed regarding the case by the charter school, Scholar Academy, or by anyone connected with Drayke’s family.

Hansen said the Tooele Police Department has a strong relationship with the Tooele School District, and has responded to bullying allegations as warranted in the past after it has been informed of the need.

The Scholar Academy charter school is not part of the Tooele County School District, Hansen said, and has not contacted the TPD on the case.

Hansen said he plans to talk to his chief on Monday, and hopes involved parties will file a report. Reports by involved parties with access to details are crucial to investigations, he said.

A mother’s grief

Drayke’s mother, Samie Hardman, shared her thoughts on her Instagram account, @shardman5.

“This is the result of bullying, my handsome boy was fighting a battle that not even I could save him. It is real, it is silent and there is nothing absolutely nothing as a parent you can do to take this deep hurt away. There are no signs, only hurtful words of others that ultimately stole OUR Drayke from this cruel place.

“He was 12…. 12 years old. How does a 12 year old who was so knowingly fiercely loved by everyone think that life is so hard he needs to take himself from it.. 💔💔💔

“My heart is shattered, I don’t know how to fix it, or if I ever will, but I will spend every minute teaching kindness in the memory of my favorite dude. His purpose here was to teach kindness, to show love that and he absolutely did, he took anyone in as a friend so that they had one. Once you were in Drayke’s tribe, you were there forever.

“I can’t begin to express how thankful I am for my people, for the calls, the texts, all the messages. I try to respond, I do but I don’t know how right now. I will say hold you babies, hold them tight. Teach them to live and to love fierce. Teach Kindness and #doitfordrayke.”

Suicide Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, reachable at 800-273-8255, says suicide is a high risk for young people.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between 10 to 24,” the line’s website says. “Sometimes it feels as though your struggle is being underestimated by your age. But we hear you, and help is available.”

The site also offers tips on how youth considering suicide can connect with loved ones, and how they can make plans to them navigate through difficult times.