Family identifies Lehi girl, 3, hospitalized with E. coli infection

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has identified a 3-year-old girl of one of at least five people hospitalized after eight were infected with E. coli. All live in Lehi or have strong Lehi connections, a Utah County Health Department statement says.

“My sweet 3-year-old niece Avery contracted E. coli and has been in the hospital for the last week,” says a GoFundMe account established Sunday by Justin Hatch.

“She tested positive for E. coli and has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This is a disease that affects her kidneys and blood clotting functions. It can cause destruction of red blood cells and then kidney failure.

“Avery has been on dialysis and has had multiple blood transfusions to help her little body fight this off. She will likely be getting a feeding tube later today and she will be in the hospital for the next couple of weeks,” the account says. “While everything is being done to get her feeling better, this is taking a financial toll on her parents Jacob and Brianna. Please donate anything you can to help their family during this difficult time with the medical bills that are piling up.”

As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee fundraising money will be used for the stated purpose. To view the GoFundMe account for yourself, click here.

The Utah County Health Department issued a notice Saturday stating that eight people had tested positive for E. coli and five had been hospitalized. All resided in Lehi or had strong connections to the city, it said.

Preliminary investigation linked the likely source of spread to using pressurized irrigation water for drinking or outdoor play with sprinklers or water toys such has sliding devices, the UCHD statement said.

“This is a critical situation, and I am concerned for the public,” Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson said in the prepared statement. “I want residents to be aware that pressurized irrigation water should not be used for anyone to play in. No one should drink irrigation water that comes to their home.”