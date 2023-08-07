Thompson Ridge Fire, near Beaver, grows to 250 acres

BEAVER, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire sparked by lightning Friday near Beaver has now burned 250 acres, according to information from Utah Fire Info.

The Thompson Ridge Fire, about 11 miles southwest of Beaver, was estimated at just 5 acres on Sunday. The Thompson Ridge Fire is being fueled by heavy dead and downed trees and mixed conifer on Fishlake National Forest land, state wildfire officials said in a news release.

“Fire managers are evaluating potential control features and are developing objectives commensurate with the values at risk,” Utah Fire Info said in a social media post.

No structures are threatened by the fire, which remained at 0% contained Monday morning.

