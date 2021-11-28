Family issues tribute to father of 6, fatally injured at Brighton Ski Resort

BRIGHTON, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a Salt Lake County man who was fatally injured while skiing at Brighton Ski Resort has shared a tribute to their lost loved one.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, Lee Draper was taken from us in a tragic skiing accident,” according to a post on Draper’s Facebook page.

“The heartfelt outpouring of love in the days since Lee’s passing has uplifted and sustained us (his family) in ways that are impossible to convey with words. We cannot adequately express our deep gratitude for your love and prayers during this trying time.”

Draper, 61, and an adult son, one of his six children, were skiing at Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the White Snake area by the Snake Creek run.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily Draper’s son reported he and his father were passing a snowmaking machine when they were both effectively blinded by the blowing snow.

“The son says the fake snow covered his goggles so couldn’t see, so he is assuming the same thing happened to his dad,” Cutler said.

With his view obstructed, the son told rescuers his father skied into a snowbank, suffering severe head trauma.

The ski patrol worked on Draper for about 70 minutes in an attempt to stabilize him, and was then able to get him up the hill and onto LifeFlight, where he was transported to the University of Utah Hospital.

Draper was transported in extremely critical condition, and died soon after.

The tribute

Draper’s family wrote on his Facebook page that he was a generous man, and “Because Lee lived his life in a way that positively impacted countless others, many of you have generously contacted us to ask how you can help and/or share your love for Lee. We are eternally grateful for the meals and desserts that made our Thanksgiving possible this year and that have left us with leftovers for many days to come.

“For those of you are still looking for a way to show your love and support, we set up a funeral service fund through Lee’s Venmo account (@Lee-Draper-3 or the QR code below). Donations will be used first to cover funeral expenses, with any remaining funds to be donated to mom to ease her burdens as she navigates this unexpected life change. We thank you again for your love and support during this time. Love, The Drapers”

To see the post and the Venmo code graphic mentioned, visit the Facebook post.