Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews were called out at 4:20 p.m. Friday, and responded to Biorkman Hollow, in the Strawberry area.

“A family called 911 to request help in getting out of the mountains with six family members,” a Wasatch County SAR post says.

“They became stuck in the snow while searching for a Christmas tree on a very remote backcountry road. Lucky for them their cell phone still worked.

“SAR teams responded to assist and transported the family out of the backcountry. Unfortunately, we had to leave the car.”

The operation took 2.5 hours, the statement says.