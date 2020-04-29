Family of 7 displaced by residential fire in Roy; 3 pets die, 1 survives

ROY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy family of seven has been displaced by a residential fire that killed three pets on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene, one 2900 West near 4800 South, at 9:45 a.m. They responded to the scene, where flames were visible and black smoke was rising into the sky.

Roy City firefighters responded to the scene, as did crews from Clinton City Fire and Weber Fire District.

“Upon arrival, we found a single-family dwelling with smoke and flames on the main level,” Leroy Gleichmann, Roy City Fire deputy chief of operations told Gephardt Daily.

“Upon entry, we had room contents on fire on the main level vending out of the back door. We extinguished the fire. One person was at the home at the time, and did escape unharmed and called 911, as did several passers by.”

Three pets, a dog, cat and bird, were found deceased after the fire, Gleichmann said. A second dog survived.

“No people were injured,” he said. The residence is home to three adults and four children, who are being assisted by the Red Cross.”

The home is currently uninhabitable, but is salvageable, Gleichmann said. He estimated the damages at $75,000 to $150,000.

The cause of the fire was electrical, Gleichmann said, and officials have located the fire’s point of origin on the main floor.