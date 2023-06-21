Family pays tribute to Beryl man who died after re-entering burning trailer to save dog

BERYL, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of an Iron County man who died after re-entering a burning trailer home, reportedly in an attempt to save his dog, is paying tribute to the man.

The tribute is part of a fundraising account, confirmed by GoFundMe, which says it was established to help raise funeral costs for Beau Davis, 42, a former Layton resident.

“It’s with a very heavy heart I am sharing this sad news,” poster Siege Pendleton, Davis’ stepson. “June 18th, Sunday, Fathers Day, 1:30 a.m. a fire broke out at our family’s farm, leaving nothing.

“At 6 a.m., we got the worst news possible. Beau Davis, a loving husband, father, brother, son was tragically taken while trying to save his dog, leaving behind his two kids and wife.”

The dog, Disco, made it out.

According to information from the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office, Davis called dispatch at about 1 p.m. to report a kitchen fire. Crews responded to 164 W. 5200 North, in Beryl, and found that Davis had re-entered the residence after his initial safe evacuation. Davis was found in the residence, deceased.

“We want to give Beau the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes,” the fundraising account says.

