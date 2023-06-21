Silver Alert issued for Provo man

PROVO, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Provo man last seen on Saturday.

The missing man, 59-year-old Stanley E. Neel, was last seen at Rocky Mountain Care – River Pointe Assisted Living, 462 S. 900 East. He has a traumatic brain injury and cognitive impairment.

Neel is described as Caucasian, standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 145 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and scars and discolorations on his arms, hands and shoulders. Neel was last seen wearing a khaki shirt.

Anyone with information on Neel’s whereabouts is asked to call Provo police at 801-852-6211 or contact dispatch at 9-1-1. The case number is 23PR13079.