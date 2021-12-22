Family says body found in vehicle in ditch in West Valley City is that of missing woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a woman missing since the end of last month said Wednesday morning it is her body that was found in a vehicle in a ditch in West Valley City early Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily a vehicle appears to have gone off the road at the eastbound Bangerter Highway on-ramp to State Route 201.

“The vehicle went off the road down into a ditch and it appears like it has been there for a while, we don’t know how long,” Roden said. “We know that there is a deceased individual inside.”

Gardner was last seen Nov. 26 when she went to work at Sundance Catalog Corporate at 3865 W. 2400 South in West Valley City. She was seen leaving work that evening, but had not been seen since.

A statement on the “Find Valerie Gardner” page on Facebook says the following:

“It is with broken heart that we announce that Valerie Gardner has died. She and her car were found in a ditch just off of Bangerter Highway in West Valley City, Utah last night (Tuesday, December 21.). Valerie’s sister Becky and her husband Paul rushed to the scene as soon as they were informed, and were there when the Highway Patrol confirmed the tragic news.

“Little information is known at this time. More will be shared with us in the coming days, and we will share what we can. Thank you for loving Valerie and for your support and efforts to find her.”

Roden said UHP will be investigating the incident, and more details are likely to be released at a later time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.